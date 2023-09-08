Morning Skate: Practice

Happy Friday, folks!

After a dismal stretch of rain-filled summer in the Boston area, we’ve had a nice heater of summer-like days over the past week, one that will continue today.

Hopefully you’re able to enjoy it.

(If you’re located elsewhere, please pardon the weather reports. I hope your forecast is good too.)

While summer creeps on in New England, the Bruins continue their creep back into action with the team’s second captains’ practice today.

The B’s will gather at Warrior Arena at 11 AM again this morning, presumably with some new faces in the mix this second time around.

After that, things will go quiet for a few days, then rookie camp and the prospects tournament in Buffalo will start on Sept. 13.

Actual training camp will be just a week behind that, then the first preseason game is two weeks from Sunday, a 5 PM game against the New York Rangers.

Time flies when you’re arguing about first-line centers, captains, and “too many veterans,” eh?

Anyways, what’s on tap for today/this weekend?

(As an aside, I feel like many of you will look at the photo that accompanies this post and know exactly what play and what game it was from. I’m sorry. We’re all scarred.)