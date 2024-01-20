Preview: Bruins host Canadiens for Original Six showdown

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SB Nation site: Habs Eyes on the Prize
Know your enemy
- 19-19-7, 45PTS, 6th in Atlantic Division
- Nick Suzuki: 12G-25A-37PTS; Cole Caufield: 15G-19A-34PTS; Mike Matheson: 6G-25A-31PTS
- Sam Montembeault: 10-6-4, 2.85 GAA, .910 save percentage; Jake Allen: 5-8-2, 3.49 GAA, .901 save percentage
Game notes
- It’s Saturday and it’s an Original Six match-up at the TD Garden, folks! The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens for their “New Blood, New Beginnings” Era, celebrating the 1986-2000 teams.
- This is the third meeting between the Bruins and Canadiens this season. The B’s are 1-0-1 against them this season. The Bruins lost to Montreal, 3-2, in overtime on Nov. 11 and beat them on Nov. 18 — a 5-2 win.
- For the Bruins, Pavel Zacha scored a goal in each game against Montreal while Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, James van Riemsdyk, and Charlie McAvoy each registered at least one point in each game. For the Habs, Nick Suzuki is the only one with a point in both games.
- The Canadiens are 2-2-1 in their last five games. They last played on Thursday, losing 6-2 to the Ottawa Senators. Caufield is on a five-game point streak and four-game goal streak with four goals and three assists during that time.
- The Bruins enter tonight’s game on three consecutive wins as they’ve really ramped up offensive zone coverage and continue to build their game. Jim Montgomery has said he believes this sample of games has been the team’s best. He’s seen the biggest takeaway is less odd-man rushes given up, he told reporters yesterday.
- Pastrnak just keeps doing Pastrnak things. His three-goals on Thursday has him on a three-game point streak with four goals and three assists. And it obviously helps his line is clicking as well.
- Head-to-head, the Bruins have the advantage on special teams over the Montreal Canadiens — both on the power play and penalty kill.
- Injury updates: Montgomery said yesterday that Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both feel a lot better and will see how they are today.
- With Forbort and Carlo nearing full health, there’s bound to be some shuffling on the defense and just as Parker Wotherspoon really gets comfortable out there.
- While the rivalry isn’t as intense as it once was, it’s always a big game when Montreal is in the Garden. Should be a good one!
- See ya tonight!
