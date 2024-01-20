Women’s Preview: Homeward bound

Just the facts
When: Today, 1230 PM
Where: Tsongas Arena, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Know your enemy
- Alex Carpenter, Abby Roque, Chloe Aurard: All well known names, it will be intriguing to see Carpenter face off against her home team in Boston today, she has done so previously when she played for the Chinese teams in the CWHL. This will also mark the first time Aurard and Muller will face off professionally after being line mantes for 5 years at Northeastern and signing contracts with the Pride of the PHF to remain together. Roque has built a reputation as a skilled disruptor and shows no sign of stopping so far in this young PWHL season.
- Corinne Schroeder, Abigail Levy, Lindsay Post: Both of New York’s likely starters are familiar names around Boston with Levy playing for BC and Schroeder at BU and then broke out last season for the Pride. Both have allowed six goals so far this season soothes have room to improve but Schroeder has been between the pipes for both of the teams wins.
Game notes
- Boston still remains winless in regulation. A three point day will keep Boston in contention for the top spot.
- As have most teams New York has done very well on the road, winning their first two, including previously unbeaten Minnesota, though they lost last time out in Montreal.
- New York has yet to be shut out this season scoring at least twice in every game, though they have allowed at least two in every game since their opener in which they shut out Toronto.
- The league has not published lines yet but we will update this article when they do.
