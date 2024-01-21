Recap: Goals, goals and more goals in Bruins’ 9-4 win over Canadiens

It was a goal frenzy as the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens at the TD Garden on Saturday night which included Danton Heinen’s first career hat trick.

On a night honoring the Bruins’ team who “broke the jinx” against the Canadiens (among the 1986-2000 era), it felt only fitting for the game to play out how it did.

A back-and-forth game for the first two periods, the Bruins’ offense had to compensate for defensive woes.

But the offense broke through and in a big way with the nine-goal showing — which had 16 players contribute at least one point during the game.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Canadiens took the lead at 9:18 of the first period on the power play.

Cole Caufield plays the bouncing puck, controls it and gets a wrister past Linus Ullmark. 1-0 Canadiens.

The Bruins tied the game at 12:47 of the first period.

Skating into the offensive zone, Trent Frederic found Brandon Carlo crashing the net where he got his stick on the puck enough to put a goal past Sam Montembeault’s glove. 1-1 game.

The Canadiens regained their lead at 15:00 of the first period.

Joshua Roy sent a pass to Joel Armia crashing the slot for a tip shot past Ullmark’s glove. 2-1 Canadiens.

Servi sur un plateau d'argent par (le) Roy



King Army #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bfg9rzgzFy — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2024

The Bruins tied the game at 18:10 of the first period.

James van Riemsdyk won a puck battle along the board to get it loose to Jake DeBrusk who then snuck a shot between the post and Montembeault. 2-2 game.

CELLY SZN gets sneaky. pic.twitter.com/PzoLkUmFyt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

The Bruins took the lead at 19:05 of the first period.

Matt Grzelcyk threw a shot on net from the point which hit Danton Heinen’s stick out front and into the net. 3-2 Bruins.

Second period:

The Canadiens tied the game at 6:16 of the second period on the power play.

Sean Monahan found Mike Matheson in the high slot where he put a quick wrist shot past Ullmark’s glove. 3-3 game.

The Bruins regained the lead at 10:46 of the second period with Heinen’s second goal of the night.

Hampus Lindholm found Jesper Boqvist along the boards who sent a short pass to Heinen exploding with speed. Heinen skated through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone to let a wrist shot go at the top of the right-wing circle and over Montembeault’s blocker shoulder. 4-3 Bruins.

We're on Heino hatty watch pic.twitter.com/wQY16o1AWt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 11:35 of the second period.

David Pastrnak sent a forwarding pass to Charlie Coyle heading to the slot where one-handed, he tapped a shot past Montembeault. 5-3 Bruins.

The Canadiens bounced back at 13:39 of the second period.

Out front, Brendan Gallagher beat Ullmark low past his left skate. 5-4 game.

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 1:36 of the third period.

Pastrnak flew down ice, stayed strong on the puck and picked up his own rebound. 6-4 Bruins.

A PASTA PUT BACK pic.twitter.com/KCMQgysPrK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

The Bruins extended their lead at 4:32 of the third period.

Charlie Coyle wrapped the puck around the net to find Brad Marchand in the slot where he put a wrist shot past Montembeault’s glove. 7-4 Bruins.

Just another 20-goal campaign for The Cap ©️ pic.twitter.com/ZiLNz6jXd2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 9:13 of the third period.

Jake DeBrusk sent a pass to Pavel Zacha who tapped in a shot. 8-4 Bruins.

career goals for Pav pic.twitter.com/gyBCQ27ejn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

Heinen completed his hat trick at 10:40 of the third period.

Morgan Geekie slid a pass to Heinen out front for a wrister past Cayden Primeau. Final score: 9-4 Bruins.

THE VERY FIRST HEINO HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/aE6DDp5M8z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

Game notes: