Women’s Recap: Home woes continue, Boston falls 4-1

Replays seem to have ben taken away by the league from their YouTube site. When those return we will include clips for goals again

Let’s not sugar coat this. This was a bad loss that the team can ill afford.

First Period

The opening period could’ve gone worse. Boston managed to outshoot New York 11-9 and had a number of viable threats, but Corinne Schroeder was up to everything. A few minutes before the end of the frame New York was able to put one in against the run of play, something Boston never truly recovered from.

Second Period

Here is where the wheels fell off. A mere 26 seconds in saw New York double their lead on some sloppy play by the defense. Then a little over 90 seconds later NY would strike again on a shot Soderberg most certainly would want a second chance at. At this point Coach Kessel had seen enough and made the first goalie change in franchise history pulling Soderberg to put Frankel in. Frankel would steady the ship and keep New York at bay for the rest of this period.

Third Period

The Mueller to Gabel connection continues to shine as the two paired up for another goal, early in the third with plenty of time for a comeback. Boston would outshoot New York 11-3, one of the three was an empty net shot, so they had opportunities but Schroder remained equal to the task and held off any comeback attempts before NY ultimately added an empty netter to seal the game.

Game Notes