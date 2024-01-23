Recap: Bruins soar to 4-1 win over Jets

The Boston Bruins kept their win streak alive as they slowed the engines on the Winnipeg Jets, shutting them out in the third period and came away with a 4-1 win at the TD Garden on Monday night.

There was some extra motivation after the Bruins left things with the Jets earlier in the month.

“They embarrassed us last time,” Jim Montgomery said of the two’s last meeting.

“We don’t like losing twice to a team, twice in a row and the momentum that we had from last game and the start of this homestand is something we want to continue,” Jeremy Swayman said. “As we saw from the first to last whistle — excellent Bruins hockey.”

While the Bruins gave up a few chances in the final frame, the team had the better overall chances in a tight game. Defense was active and the forwards held on longer to the puck to set up plays and get off decent shots on Connor Hellebuyck.

Swayman made 20 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 2:20 of the first period.

Trent Frederic sent a short pass to Jakub Lauko. As Hellebuyck had followed Frederic with the puck, he left the net wide open for Lauko. 1-0 Bruins.

The Jets tied things up at 4:16 of the first period.

Dylan DeMelo’s blast from the point got tipped in by Vladislav Namestnikov and over Swayman’s glove. 1-1 game.

That rocket belongs in the Royal Aviation Museum pic.twitter.com/Xv5hQJ4yL8 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 23, 2024

The Bruins took the lead at 18:26 of the first period.

Brandon Carlo slid the puck over the Hampus Lindholm. Charlie Coyle, out front, redirected Lindholm’s shot past Hellebuyck. 2-1 Bruins.

No. 17 for CC pic.twitter.com/sc7eYq9V2r — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024

Second period:

Scoreless, but the Bruins had their offensive game going and limited the Jets’ to only four shots on net. Almost half the period, the Jets didn’t even have a SOG.

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 14:35 of the third period shorthanded.

After Morgan Geekie went to net with the puck, Jake DeBrusk followed through and picked up the rebound for a snap shot past Hellebuyck. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins closed out the game with an empty-net goal from Brad Marchand, making the final score: 4-1 Bruins.

Capped by The Cap ©️ pic.twitter.com/RwqGlpk0tg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024

Game notes: