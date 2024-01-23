Recap: Bruins soar to 4-1 win over Jets

The Boston Bruins kept their win streak alive as they slowed the engines on the Winnipeg Jets, shutting them out in the third period and came away with a 4-1 win at the TD Garden on Monday night.
There was some extra motivation after the Bruins left things with the Jets earlier in the month.
“They embarrassed us last time,” Jim Montgomery said of the two’s last meeting.
“We don’t like losing twice to a team, twice in a row and the momentum that we had from last game and the start of this homestand is something we want to continue,” Jeremy Swayman said. “As we saw from the first to last whistle — excellent Bruins hockey.”
While the Bruins gave up a few chances in the final frame, the team had the better overall chances in a tight game. Defense was active and the forwards held on longer to the puck to set up plays and get off decent shots on Connor Hellebuyck.
Swayman made 20 saves in the win.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 2:20 of the first period.
Trent Frederic sent a short pass to Jakub Lauko. As Hellebuyck had followed Frederic with the puck, he left the net wide open for Lauko. 1-0 Bruins.
The grapes are ripe #NHLBruins | @jakub_lauko pic.twitter.com/3CgXwFauS2— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024
The Jets tied things up at 4:16 of the first period.
Dylan DeMelo’s blast from the point got tipped in by Vladislav Namestnikov and over Swayman’s glove. 1-1 game.
That rocket belongs in the Royal Aviation Museum pic.twitter.com/Xv5hQJ4yL8— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 23, 2024
The Bruins took the lead at 18:26 of the first period.
Brandon Carlo slid the puck over the Hampus Lindholm. Charlie Coyle, out front, redirected Lindholm’s shot past Hellebuyck. 2-1 Bruins.
No. 17 for CC pic.twitter.com/sc7eYq9V2r— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024
Second period:
Scoreless, but the Bruins had their offensive game going and limited the Jets’ to only four shots on net. Almost half the period, the Jets didn’t even have a SOG.
Third period:
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 14:35 of the third period shorthanded.
After Morgan Geekie went to net with the puck, Jake DeBrusk followed through and picked up the rebound for a snap shot past Hellebuyck. 3-1 Bruins.
#CELLYSZN SHORTY. pic.twitter.com/2OomAzR81U— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024
The Bruins closed out the game with an empty-net goal from Brad Marchand, making the final score: 4-1 Bruins.
Capped by The Cap ©️ pic.twitter.com/RwqGlpk0tg— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024
Game notes:
- The Bruins continue to play a shut down game in the third period, as they not only held onto the one-goal lead, but were able to extend it.
- That was huge as the Jets hit the ice in the third period with a push to even the game. After limiting Winnipeg to only four shots during the second period, the Jets stepped up their offensive, especially in the opening minutes of the third. They tested Swayman and got off a few quality chances early on.
- Morgan Geekie said after the game they’ve really tried to clean up details this past month and protect the middle slot to keep shots to the outside.
- DeBrusk’s cushion goal gave momentum back to the B’s and what a goal it was. DeBrusk is now on a three-game goal streak. It was also his second shorthanded goal this season — and of his career — and second one this month.
- The Bruins’ defense was engaged in the game and it showed. One of the best offensive zone coverages came in the second period with the pairings of Lindholm and Carlo and Parker Wotherspoon and Derek Forbort. They all kept the play alive at the blue line. Wotherspoon and Forbort kept things cycling, threw shots on net and even pinched down. Overall, with the forward lines, it was a huge couple of shifts of extended time in the o-zone.
- Jim Montgomery was asked postgame about his decision to roll all four lines in the third with a close game. He said everyone was playing well. He also said it’s good to do with the All-Star break coming up.
- The Bruins will complete their homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 24, when the Carolina Hurricanes come to town for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
