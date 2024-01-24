Preview: Bruins look to stay hot against Hurricanes

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: TNT, NESN, MAX, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SB Nation site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- 25-15-5, 55PTS, 3rd in Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho: 16G-35A-51PTS; Seth Jarvis: 15G-19A-34PTS
- Antti Raanta: 10-7-2, 3.20 GAA, .866 save percentage; Spencer Martin: 3-8-1, 3.65 GAA, .887 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will wrap up their homestand tonight with their first match-up of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes.
- The B’s then won’t see the Hurricanes until the season’s end, with games on April 4 and April 9.
- The Bruins are looking to make it six in a row and if they do so, they will tie their longest win streak thus far this season. The B’s opened the season winning the first six games of the year.
- Practice lines yesterday looked like what Jim Montgomery rolled out for Tuesday’s game, as per reported by The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. Defensive pairings looked the same with Kevin Shattenkirk and Parker Wotherspoon taking reps with Derek Forbort for the bottom pairing.
- If those lines hold true, it will be Matt Poitras on the wing again with Danton Heinen and Jesper Boqvist.
- The Hurricanes are 3-2-0 in their last five games. They last played on Sunday, losing 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild. Jarvis has six points in the last five games while Jordan Martinook has four goals in that time span.
- Carolina recently claimed goaltender Martin off waivers as one goaltender has blood clot issues and another is dealing with a concussion.
- Morgan Geekie is on a three-game point streak with three assists. On Tuesday, Montgomery said he’s happy with how Geekie has evolved his game as of late. He talked about how he’s more patient with the puck, holding on to it longer and creating plays for his linemates. A example of that was his assist on Jakub Lauko’s goal and how he carry the puck behind the net, kept guys off of him and then found Lauko out front. Geekie has also noted the chemistry developing between him and his linemates Lauko and Trent Frederic and we’ll see how they all fair again tonight together.
- Jake DeBrusk is on a three-game point and -goal streak with three goals and two assists. Another one on a three-game point streak? Lauko. He must be eating all those pregame grapes because he’s now scored two goals in his last three games.
- See ya tonight!
