Local girl, hero, wins Beanpot

Consolation Game

Harvard 2 Boston College 2 OT (Harvard wins shootout 1-0)

For a game with little meaning there was plpenty of drama. BC would score first and seemed like they were destined to not finish last but plucky Harvard had other ideas as they scored two unanswered including a shorthanded goal with only ten minutes to go.

In a preview of what was to come later the Eagles pulled their goalie to tie the game in the waining minutes and forced OT. In overtime both teams had some great chances but the net minders were up to the task. This continued to the shootout which saw neither team score in the initial three rounds after which we entered sudden death when Harvard’s Davidson Adams would give Harvard the only goal they would need as the Eagles were relegated to 4th place on two shootout losses.

Championship Game

Northeastern 2 Boston University 1 OT

Another championship meeting between these two teams, the third all time, yet another OT period.As was mentioned in the preview every meeting between these teams at this point had gone to OT, and this one was no different.

This game was announced at 10,633 which is the 6th highest college game on record and the highest involving any eastern team, all the games ahead were at Wisconsin. This is the largest crowd for a women’s hockey game in New England and set program records for both participants.

The first and almost the entirety of the second saw neither team able to score despite some close calls at both ends of the ice. That is until local hero Skyler Irving of Kingston, MA, decided to break the ice scoring with only 35.2 seconds remaining in the second period.

This would hold up until the Terriers pulled their goalie and scored with 58.1 seconds in regulation sending the record setting crowd into despair and frenzy, while not as dramatically late as the last time these two teams met it still produced the same result as this game went to OT as well.

In the overtime NU won the draw and took control of the puck setting up their offense. Katy Knoll broke up the ice and saw a streaking Irving come up the other side, with a great pass across put it on Irving’s stick and Irving would not leave any doubts as she took one touch to settle and blasted it past the BU goalie stick side to end the game only 27 into the extra period.

This was Northeastern’s record setting 19th Beanpot, having won 3 of the last 4, the lone blemish was a shocking first round upset at home to BC in 2022. Of note the Huskies have not won a championship game by multiple goals since they defeated Harvard 8-1 in 1997.