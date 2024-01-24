 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Preview: On the road again

Boston will face the final opponent as they travel to Ottawa for their fifth game.

By Nathan Vaughan
Minnesota v Boston Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Today, 7:00 PM

Where: TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)

Know your enemy

  • Hayley Scamurra, Mikayla Grant-Mentis, Daryl Watts: While MGM thought she scored the first goal in franchise history it was Scamurra that netted it a little bit later after review reversed the forms tally. Locals are likely familiar with all three of these players and they should all make a mark in tonights game.
  • Emerance Maschmeyer, Rachel McQuigge, Sandra Abstreiter: Masch is their clear top goalie but the PC alum Abstrieter will likely warn some playing time as will McQuigge.

Game notes

  • Boston still remains winless in regulation. A three point day would allow Boston to get back into the fray.
  • Ottawa got their first home win last night in a 3-1 win over Toronto. This will be the first back to back in league history.
  • Ottawa like Boston has scored in every game they have played. Ottawa however has gained standings points in every game.
  • After a rough outing for Soderberg last time out we expect Aerin Frankel to start between the pipes tonight. Will Kronish dress as the backup for the first time its the question.
  • The league has not published lines yet but we will update this article when they do.

