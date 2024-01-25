FOCO releases Bruins 100th anniversary bobblehead collection

It’s the Boston Bruins’ centennial season, so you know what that means!

Well yes, it means it’s the 100th season since the team’s founding. That is technically a right answer. Well done.

But it also means MERCHANDISE!

The B’s themselves have released centennial gear galore, from a new crest to new jerseys to every kind of hat, t-shirt, sweatshirt, license plate holder, and giant foam claw you could imagine.

Hey, it happens once a century! It’s OK to go a little wild.

The team at FOCO is getting in on the action with a series of 100th anniversary player and mascot bobbleheads, the perfect gift for the fan in your life who loves the Bruins and also loves things that wobble to and fro.

The bobblehead line features a mix of current Bruins players, Bruins legends, and Blades, the Bruins’ mascot.

Each bobblehead stands 8” tall and features the lifelike detail FOCO’s collectibles are known for.

This Bruins bobblehead collection includes:

As is always the case with FOCO bobbleheads, these are made in a limited batch size, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.