Recap: Bruins close out homestand with 3-2 loss to Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins came back in the third period, but a defensive breakdown led to a 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.

The Hurricanes scored twice on the power play, once in the first and once in the second, to have the Bruins digging themselves out of a hole in the third period.

Brad Marchand score quickly in the final frame and then netted another one to tie the game.

While the Bruins bounced back with their offense and some line shuffling which included Trent Frederic finding himself on the top line, the defense’s poor game management led to Jordan Martinook coming in alone on Linus Ullmark and beat the B’s by one goal.

“We had the momentum at 2-2,” Jim Montgomery said. “But you can’t lose positioning and give up a breakaway.”

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Hurricanes took the lead at 18:04 of the first period on the power play.

Through traffic, Martin Necas threw a wrist shot on net that found a hole above Linus Ullmark’s blocker. 1-0 Hurricanes.

Scoring with mom in the crowd hits different pic.twitter.com/pvaQ5OKe3n — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 25, 2024

Second period:

The Hurricanes extended their lead at 11:50 of the second period with another power-play goal.

Teuvo Taravainen found a loose puck in the slot for a quick wrister past Ullmark’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

Turbo you sneaky guy pic.twitter.com/ck58nK5GuI — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 25, 2024

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 1:30 of the third period.

Trent Frederic sent a short past to Brad Marchand out front for a wrist shot past Spencer Martin. 2-1 game.

Brad put us on the board. pic.twitter.com/8IHVgpmTxq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2024

The Bruins tied the game at 7:20 of the third period.

Frederic fed a centering pass to Charlie Coyle. Marchand followed through in the slot and found Coyle’s rebound for a shot past Martin’s glove. 2-2 game.

And it's all tied up ©️ pic.twitter.com/L61ZhU1hoa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2024

The Hurricanes got the go-ahead goal and game winner at 17:33 of the third period.

With Bruins’ defense getting caught pinching up high, Jordan Martinook was left on a breakaway where he beat Ullmark through his five-hole. Final score: 3-2 Hurricanes.

The Boston Marty Party pic.twitter.com/yYgDZX0lCq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 25, 2024

Game notes: