Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators

Who needs rest?

Well, everybody, probably, but the NHL schedule makers have spoken and today isn’t the Bruins’ turn.

Instead, it’s the second game in as many nights for the B’s, who were home against Carolina on Wednesday night and now find themselves in a WHOLE DIFFERENT COUNTRY playing again tonight.

(As a brief aside, it was nice to face Carolina on the front end of a back-to-back for once, as it seems like Carolina has gotten the Bruins on the tail-end several times in recent years.)

Anyways, it’s the Bruins! It’s the Senators! It’s liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiive!

Discuss.