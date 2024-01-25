Women’s Recap: Canada who? Boston tops Ottawa 3-2

Boston did not play a 60 minute game but some heroics on both ends of the ice were enough to win thus one

First Period

This was the start Boston has been looking for. Besides the two goals which were critical down the stretch the team as playing disciplined sharp hockey.

Boston would open the scoring in the 9th minute on the power play. Ottawa entered the game with the best PK behind only Boston allowing only one PPGA and they scored a SHG the previous night. But on their first shot of the player advantage Alina Mueller finally got her goal with an absolute snipe from north of the face off circle.

After the first round pick got her first goal it was time for the hometown girl to make waves as she was able to score in front of her family and a former coach to give Boston an early two goal lead.

Second Period

Once again Boston has a poor second period but this time with Frankel starting the wheels were held on just close enough. Despite being outshot 16-8 it took until the 16th minute and yet another ugly turnover for Ottawa to get on the board as Natalie Snodgrass was able to find Kristina Della Rovere only lightly marked right in front of Frankel, Della Rover was able to redirect the puck leaving Frankel no chance to make the save.

Third Period

Boston started to show some signs of life to start the third period but an incredibly dumb roughing penalty in the third minute set up the Ottawa power play, and while Boston was able to stifle Ottawa for over a minute a blast from the point was stopped by Frankel but the ensuing rebounds were unable to be cleared as Ottawa drew level, much to the excitement of the special guest of the night.

Boston would stabilize at this point as both teams would have opportunities to take the lead but it all came full circle of Boston as their first ever goal scorer decided she wanted another taste.

Alina Mueller was able to intercept an errant clearing attempt and was patient enough to wait out the defender before taking her shot, and while that was saved it set up Theresa Schafzahl for the winner with a mere 51.4 to go much to the sadness of the Ottawa fans.

Game Notes