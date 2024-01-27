Preview: Bruins head to Philly for a pre-break showdown

Just the facts
When: Today, 12:30 PM
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
How to follow: NESN, NHL Network, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Broad Street Hockey
Know your enemy
- 25-18-6, 56PTS, 3rd in the Metropolitan Division
- Travis Konecny: 22G-20A-42PTS; Joel Farabee: 17G-23A-40PTS; Owen Tippett: 18G-12A-30PTS
- Samuel Ersson: 12-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .902 save percentage
Game notes
- One more before the All-Star Break! The B’s and Flyers face off in a matinee, then the team (aside from Jim Montgomery, Jeremy Swayman, and David Pastrnak) are off until Feb. 6.
- Teams want to win every game, of course, but the Flyers may want this one a bit extra: they’ve lost four in a row, including a 3-0 loss to Detroit last time out, and will want to avoid heading into the break on a five-game skid.
- The Flyers have been a bit of a surprise this year, currently sitting (relatively) firmly in a playoff spot in spite of the recent skid. A big part of that success? Joel Farabee, who is having himself a career year. The 23-year-old forward has already eclipsed his previous career high in points (39) a little more than halfway through the season.
- Philly re-signed forward Owen Tippett to a six-year deal on Friday, a deal that many see as a potential comparable for Jake DeBrusk.
- The Flyers boast the league’s second-best penalty kill and a top-10 team defense (10th in GA/G).
- For the B’s, we should expect the continued lineup shuffling Montgomery has employed in recent weeks.
- I’d imagine that will include starting Linus Ullmark, but I’ve been wrong before.
See ya this afternoon!
