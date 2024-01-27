Women’s Preview: Deja Vu

Just the facts
When: Today, 4:00 PM
Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Know your enemy
- Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Susanna Tapani: Minnesota has had some flashy performances out of their stars. Be on the lookout for a single performance from one of them.
- Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney, Lauren Bench: After putting former Gopher Amanda Leveille on LTIR Minnesota has reloaded their rich goalie depth by adding Lauren Bench. It should be wither Rooney or Hensley today though.
Game notes
- After taking Ottawa on the road in front of the Canadian Prime Minister Boston took control of third place and now have a chance to get back in the hunt for the top spots.
- Minnesota has been on a bit of a slide dropping at least a point in their last three games.
- Last time these two met was the first game in both franchise’s histories. While Minnesota took a 3-2 win after jumping out early some still question whether that first goal actually crossed the line. Today both teams have started to find their groove so it should be an entertaining affair.
- Frankel won on the road last time out, so we expect to see Soderberg between the pipes for today’s contest.
- The league has not published lines yet but we will update this article when they do.
