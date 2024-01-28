Women’s Recap: Home sweet home. Boston escapes Minnesota 3-2 in overtime.

We are still waiting of Boston to play a full game but for now they are walking away with the majority of points.

First Period

We thought last game was a good start, well this first period should have been enough to win the game by itself based on results from every other game, but tonight it got interesting.

Starting off the scoring was Kaleigh Fratkin’s first goal as she was able to beat Rooney with a blast from the point that deflected off of a Minnesota defender.

A mere 30 seconds later Boston would strike again. This time the fourth line was the guilty party.

That score would hold for a long time before Minnesota would get one back. The top line for Boston would answer a little over a minute later to regain the two goal lead, and giving Boston what had been the winning goal total of three goals. Hilary Knight was credited with the secondary assist, her first point of this young season.

Second Period

Like last time the second period was not a strong one for Boston ask the were unable to continue the momentum they built in the first as they were outshot, though only slightly, and held off the scoreboard. They were able to at least hold the line until the final minute of the period, which was a bad omen for later, when Grace Zumwinkle brought the lead down to only one goal.

Third Period

This period was a disaster. Minnesota dominated and Boston was just trying to hold on. The shot differential was 9-2 in favor of the visitors. Soderberg was equal to the task until Minnesota pulled their goalie and former Northeastern great took encouragement from her alma mater winning the Beanpot this week and pulled out some heroics banging home the equalizer after it rebounded off the back boards right onto her stick.

Overtime

Boston would regroup in the extra intermission. They allowed Minnesota only about 12 seconds of puck possession in the 52 seconds it took Hilary Knight squeeze a gaol past her Olympic teammate Rooney to finally earn her first goal and give Boston the extra point.

Game Notes