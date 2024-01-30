Morning Skate: Sparse

Welcome to Tuesday, folks.

Sorry about the lack of Morning Skate yesterday — one of those mornings that got away from me.

The Bruins remain on break, with a few guys involved in the All-Star Weekend festivities that are set to kick off on Thursday.

That night will feature the return of the All-Star Game Draft, something the NHL did away with years ago because it actually showed a little personality and fun, which is frowned upon in the hockey world.

The Skills Competition will be on Friday night, followed up by the All-Star Game itself on Saturday afternoon.

For the Bruins who aren’t participating in the All-Star shenanigans, this week will instead be a nice break from the grind of the regular season.

Strangely enough, there are still some games to played in the NHL tonight, with four teams in action.

I, believing that the Bruins are the center of the hockey universe, simply believed that once they were on break, the league followed suit.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?