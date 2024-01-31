Morning Skate: Assessments

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

We’ve got nothing on tap for the Bruins, though as we touched upon yesterday, there are still weirdly two games on the NHL schedule tonight.

The NHL schedule is a mysterious place.

Anyways, with not much happening, we can only look back at the half-season that was or look forward to the half-season to come.

A couple of different sites put up some looks back on Tuesday:

These are always good things to argue about!

This is also a bit of old news at this point, but Salt Lake City is angling for an NHL team and reportedly wants its own, not Arizona’s.

Your thoughts on expansion?

It seems like an inevitability at this point. SLC is already a good basketball city with the Jazz, so it’d be interesting to see how hockey did there.