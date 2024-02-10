Preview: Bruins’ homestand rolls on as Capitals come to town

Just the facts
When: Today, 3:30 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 22-20-7, 51PTS, 7th in Metropolitan Division
- Dylan Strome: 19G-14A-33PTS; Alex Ovechkin: 11G-22A-33PTS; John Carlson: 3G-26A-29PTS
- Darcy Kuemper: 11-12-2, 3.18 GAA, .894 save percentage; Charlie Lindgren: 9-7-4, 2.71 GAA, .912 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins continue their homestand this afternoon as they face the Washington Capitals for the first time this season! It’s one of those odd 3:30 p.m. games on national TV which could start on time or be delayed from the previous game on ABC.
- The B’s will have a little extra jump in their step as they enter the game after a huge comeback win on Thursday after kicking off the second half of the season on the wrong skate. The Bruins blanked the Canucks, 4-0, with two shorthanded goals. They’ll look to build on all those good habits from the game and get more quick period starts — which is something hurting Washington right now.
- Charlie Coyle also comes into the game on a 10-game point streak with four goals and 11 assists.
- The Caps on the other hand have lost six in a row, dropping their latest game on Thursday to the Florida Panthers. They’ve struggled in the first period in recent games, getting outscore severely.
- It will also be the first in a weekend back-to-back for them. For the Capitals, Ovechkin had five points in his last five games while Anthony Mantha has four goals in that time.
- Head-to-head, the most noticeable advantage for the Bruins over the Capitals is the power play. The B’s are 25.5% while the Caps are only 14.6% this season. It will be the second time in the last three games the Bruins have faced a team with one of the league’s lowest percentages, but we all know how Tuesday went so...
- Anthony Richard got shifts on the fourth line during practice on Friday. Richard was recalled from Providence this week after the news broke that Matt Poitras would be out for five months. With the PBruins, Richard has 19 goals and 19 assists in 41 games.
- Jim Montgomery told media after yesterday’s practice that Anthony Richard has a shot at being in today’s lineup. He said they like his speed and it’s something that could create some anxiety from other teams, making them “create plays quicker than they want to.” Monty also credited his tenacity, forecheck and ability to score shorthanded goals as factors of what they’ve liked from his game in Providence.
- With the goalie rotation, we should be seeing Jeremy Swayman in net. Kuemper and Lindgren have also split almost equal time in net. Kuemper started last game and then relieved Lindgren in the game prior.
- See ya tonight!
