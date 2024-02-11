Recap: Bruins blanked by Capitals, 3-0

The Boston Bruins were shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins lacked intensity for the second time in three games this week, only getting a handful of quality chances on net and being outplayed by the Capitals in all areas of the game.

“I don’t have answers,” Jim Montgomery said. “We will change or things will change.”

The no-compete level started off in the first and escalated by the third. The Bruins didn’t get a shot on net until about 11:30 played in the first period. That shot was by Anthony Richard, who had one of the best scoring opportunities all game.

The team ended with four shots that period to the Capitals 14 shots as Washington set the game’s tempo in the first 20 minutes with few stoppages.

The Capitals dominated around the boards and getting pucks in deep — beating Bruins’ defenders to them. They were physical throughout the game, playing man-on-man and stayed on top of the B’s.

In the final minute of the first, Matt Grzelcyk speared Max Pacioretty in the slot. He received a five-minute major and game misconduct.

The Bruins got through the 20 minutes unscathed with a scoreless first period. But still on the penalty kill, T.J. Oshie struck in the high slot to give the Caps the lead.

Again, the B’s couldn’t get anything going in the offensive zone and found themselves on the defensive against a team who’s been struggling to score and has one of the worst power plays in the league.

The Bruins were limited — for a second period in a row — to four shots during the middle frame.

Dylan Strome gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead quick into the third period.

The B’s power play had three chances in the third to at least cut into their deficit, but special teams couldn’t help their situation.

Despite outshooting the Capitals in the final period, there just wasn’t any momentum, intensity or urgency in the Bruins to fight back.

Final: 3-0 Caps with an empty-net goal from Alex Ovechkin.

The Bruins will look to change this funk around on Tuesday, Feb. 13, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It will also be Brad Marchand’s 1,000th career game.

Here are today’s highlights:

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Capitals opened the scoring at 1:05 of the second period on the power play.

As the Bruins were killing off Grzelcyk’s five-minute major, Pacioretty found Oshie in the high slot where he put a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove. 1-0 Capitals.

Osh opening the scoring off a nice feed from Patches pic.twitter.com/jqkj4AEKfu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 10, 2024

Third period:

The Capitals extended their lead at 3:24 of the third period.

Ovechkin found Strome in the slot where he put a wrist shot, top-shelf past Swayman’s blocker shoulder. 2-0 Capitals.

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period to cap off Washington’s win. Final score: 3-0 Capitals.