PWHL Boston makes blockbuster move with Minnesota

After a mere seven games played Boston has given up on their second round pick. To trade some one you ranked 28th among all available players this quickly says you messed up. Jaques has a -4 +/- and no points starting the season with five straight -1 games. Many were criticizing her skating and her defensive play but when you draft someone with your second pick you typically give them more time to develop before shipping them off, but management must really not like they trajectory the defending Patty Kazmaier award winner was showing this season.

In return Boston will get two players from Minnesota. The key return is Finish phenom Susanna Tapani, but Boston will also get Boston University’s Abby Cook to replace Jaques on the blue line.

Tapani was someone many people were excited to see come to North America to regularly play against the best from the US and Canada. She is currently tied for 18th in scoring in the league with two goals and three assists to her name.

Cook a standout in her time on Comm. Ave. has scored a goal and is +3 so far this season. She should be a reliable option for Coach Kessel as Boston continues to search for their identity.

This trade brings in a great scoring talent and a reliable defender but the idea that your second round pick is this disappointing is an indictment on the personnel picking of the team’s leadership.

Time will tell if Boston sold high on a sinking ship, if Boston was just not the right environment for Jaques or if Boston was just too desperate to make a move, any move, to try and make things work.