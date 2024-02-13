Preview: Bruins gear up for Lightning and Marchand’s 1,000th game

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 28-20-5, 61PTS, 3rd in Atlantic Division
- Nikita Kucherov: 33G-56A-89PTS; Brayden Point: 25G-29A-54PTS; Victor Hedman: 9G-43A-52PTS
- Andrei Vasilevskiy: 17-11-0, 2.79 GAA, .901 save percentage; Jonas Johansson: 10-7-5, 3.46 GAA, .889 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back yet again after a not so great performance on Saturday. Next up, the Bruins see the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.
- As the homestand continues, the B’s are set to play every other day now until Feb. 19.
- Tonight will also mark Brad Marchand’s 1,000th career game. He will become the eighth Bruin to hit that threshold. Marchand is additionally three goals away from 400.
- Well, any and all player streaks were wiped clean on Saturday — including Charlie Coyle’s previous 10-game point streak.
- On the other hand, Kucherov enters the game for the Lightning on a seven-game point streak with five goals and nine assists. Brandon Hagel is also on a six-game point streak with six goals and three assists. Both have points against the Bruins in their previous meetings this season.
- The Bruins are 1-0-1 against the Lightning this season. The Lightning edged out the Bruins, 5-4, in OT on Nov. 20, 2023. They last saw each other on Jan. 6 — a 7-3 win for the B’s. A one-goal game heading into the third period, the Bruins opened up the scoring for three tallies in the final 20 minutes.
- Second half start wise, the Lighting are in the same boat as the B’s. Both have dropped two of their last three games. The Lightning did however win their last game on Saturday, a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
- According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, there were some shuffling to lines at practice yesterday. Monty had Coyle centering Marchand and Pastrnak at practice. Frederic and DeBrusk were on Zacha’s wings. James van Riemsdyk slid down to the third like with Morgan Geekie and Anthony Richard. Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen rounded out the fourth line.
- Forbort and Wotherspoon made up the bottom defensive pairing, with Kevin Shattenkirk out due to illness, Montgomery said.
- Both Swayman and Ullmark have each gotten one start against the Lightning this season. Ullmark should be the starter tonight with the rotation. He made 23 saves last time he faced the Lightning with a .885 save percentage and earned the win.
- See ya tonight!
