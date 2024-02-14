Women’s Preview: Home cooking

Just the facts
When: Today, 7:00 PM
Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Know your enemy
- Natalie Spooner, Rebecca Leslie, Jocelyne Larocque: Toronto is full of big names that anyone who has watched the major tournaments and followed USA v Canada can recognize and those players have been putting up some good point totals even if the team can’t seem to get it going fully. Spooner has five points, four goals, in her last two games while Leslie had a separate pair of consecutive games of two assists each. Larocque has gotten an assist both of the last two games. If Toronto can combine some of their talent into this game they can be very dangerous.
- Kristen Campbell, Carly Jackson, Erica Howe: It is very clearly Campbell’s net in Toronto as Howe has only seen action twice and Jackson not at all. After a stretch of four games in a row allowing three goals she has settled back down only letting in one goal in the last two outings combined
Game notes
- Boston lost their last game in OT to Montreal, the first time they hadn’t registered at least two points against a Canadian team, which was also the first time a Canadian team came to Lowell.
- Toronto is 3-1 with one win being in a shootout since they hosted Boston last time.
- The previous meeting resulted in a 3-2 win for Boston in Toronto
- After another long lay off due to an international window we would expect to see Frankel between the pipes but we will see what Kessel decides to do.
- These teams are tied for third in the standings but Boston has two games in hand. They are also Tied with New York and only a point above Ottawa who is in last.
- The league has not published lines yet but we will update this article when they do.
