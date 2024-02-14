Recap: Bruins edged out by Lightning, 3-2, in shootout

The Boston Bruins came back from a two-goal deficit, but were powerless in the third on the man-advantage to capitalize and get the go-ahead and ultimately fell 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

Brayden Point scored the Lightning’s shootout goal, while the Bruins couldn’t get any past Andrei Vasilveskiy.

As Brad Marchand skated in his 1,000th career game, he assisted on both Bruins’ goals.

While they didn’t get the regulation win, the team had a solid effort overall as they played with more intensity and emotion to try to match that of their captain on a milestone night.

“That was more like our team,” Marchand said. “If we play like that every night we are going to give ourselves an opportunity to win most games.”

But they were unable to capitalize on the power play when they needed to the most.

“Our power play needs to come through for us there,” Jim Montgomery said. “Can’t go 0 for six.”

The Bruins fell behind on a goal from Erik Cernak early in the first period which Linus Ullmark just wasn’t tight enough on. But Ullmark recovered to make some big saves, including a breakaway chance from Nikita Kucherov during the game.

The Lightning extended their lead again, early in the second period before the Bruins bounced back a minute later.

On a delayed penalty call later in the middle frame, Marchand set up the whole offensive play which led to a tip-in by James van Riemsdyk out front on the equalizer.

Despite three power plays in the third alone, the Bruins couldn’t get any momentum built for the go-ahead.

The game was forced into overtime where the Bruins outshot the Lightning, 6-1, with two big chances — one from David Pastrnak and the other from Marchand — to end things.

But a shootout would determine tonight’s result. For the Bruins, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and Pastrnak were all stopped by Vasilevskiy. Point got his shot past Ullmark for the final: 3-2 Lightning.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Lightning opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period.

Erik Cernak’s wrist shot trickled through Linus Ullmark’s five-hole. The goal was under review, but the refs quickly determined the puck fully crossed the goal line. 1-0 Lightning.

Sneakin' right in pic.twitter.com/7LCdfMIxlc — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 14, 2024

Second period:

The Lightning took a two-goal lead at 1:06 of the second period.

Nikita Kucherov threw a snap shot on net from the low right-wing circle which traveled past Ullmark’s glove. 2-0 Lightning.

Not giving up until it's in the back of the net pic.twitter.com/2B1UdTd8Ph — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 14, 2024

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 2:04 of the second period.

Brad Marchand sent a pass back to Charlie McAvoy at the point for a one-timer past Andrei Vasilveskiy’s glove. 2-1 game.

The Bruins tied the game on a delayed call at 16:23 of the second period.

After an all-around effort by Marchand to set up and control the play, he put a wrist shot on net. Out front, James van Riemsdyk picked up the loose puck and tipped in a shot through Vasilveskiy’s five-hole. 2-2 game.

JVR getting us even. pic.twitter.com/bF5WoAtIIp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2024

Overtime/Shootout:

Brayden Point scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Lighting a 3-2 shootout win.

Game notes: