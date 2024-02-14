Morning Skate: Outage

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It’s also Valentine’s Day! And Ash Wednesday. It’s a busy one today.

If you were looking for another bounce-back performance from the Bruins last night, you...didn’t quite get it.

The B’s didn’t play poorly, but still ended up on the wrong end of a shootout decision against Tampa Bay.

(The good news is that David Pastrnak didn’t score on his attempt, so now we get a couple days of Pastrnak shootout discourse.)

A shaky early goal given up by Linus Ullmark didn’t help matters, but the Bruins have themselves to blame after another woeful night on the power play.

The Bruins were 0-for-6 on the man advantage, and that included three power plays in the third period.

Going back to their first game out of the All-Star Break, the Bruins have scored on one of their last 17 power plays — and that one came in the Calgary debacle.

In their last three games, the power play is 0-for-13 which is...bad.

Today’s other discussion topic

The Bruins got a two-second power play to end overtime after Charlie Coyle was taken down in the slot.

My proposed rule change: if you take a penalty in the final minute of overtime and the game goes to a shootout, you start the shootout with a miss automatically.

Otherwise, there’s really no actual penalty for hacking at someone or pulling someone down in the frantic last minute of OT.