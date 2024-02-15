Preview: Bruins look to get power play back on track against Kraken

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Davy Jones’ Locker Room
Know your enemy
- 22-21-10, 54PTS, 6th in Pacific Division
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: 13G-27A-40PTS; Vince Dunn: 8G-31A-39PTS; Jared McCann: 21G-17A-38PTS
- Joey Daccord: 15-11-9, 2.36 GAA, .921 save percentage; Philipp Grubauer: 6-9-1, 3.10 GAA, .889 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are right back where they left off on Tuesday - HOME - as they face the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season.
- It will be a quick season series as the B’s will see them again on Feb. 26.
- The B’s bounced back with a better overall team effort on Tuesday and hopefully things will continue to trend in the right direction. They picked up one point in their shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Jim Montgomery said they’ll look to move the puck faster and get those pucks to higher scoring areas as the feels the team is recovering from a few less than par games.
- But the Bruins will need to improve on the power play. They are 0 for 13 in their last 13 chances. James van Riemsdyk told media post practice yesterday that the power play has good puck handling guys and he saw the PP improve during the game, even though they didn’t capitalize on any advantage. Charlie Coyle said the power play needs to get back to basics and simplify plays and “Not get too cute with it. Let’s get the puck to the net,” he said.
- While his 1,000th game has come and gone, Brad Marchand is now reaching another milestone — 400 goals. He’s at 397 goals right now.
- The Kraken ended a three-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders in a shootout on Tuesday, 2-1. For Seattle, McCann has five points — two goals — in the last five games.
- Seattle has only scored a total of four goals in their last four games. Lower end of spectrum on goals scored this year at 143, but have really let up about the same at 150.
- David Pastrnak didn’t skate yesterday. Montgomery said it was maintenance as he played 23 minutes in Tuesday’s game and just some muscle soreness.
- See ya tonight!
