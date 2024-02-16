Recap: Bruins can’t find results in 4-1 loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins collected their third consecutive loss, falling 4-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at TD Garden.

“We’re not getting the results right now,” Jim Montgomery said postgame.

Seattle’s Massachusetts natives carried their team to the win as Matty Beniers had a three-point night and Joey Daccord made 36 saves.

Despite numerous scoring chances and good looks on the power play, the Bruins weren’t able to finish those chances out front and allowed odd-man rushes to beat them during the game.

Here are the game’s highlights:

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:54 of the first period.

David Pastrnak picked up the rebound from Pavel Zacha long shot for a quick snap shot past Daccord out front. 1-0 Bruins.

The Kraken answered back at 9:11 of the first period on the power play.

Jordan Eberle drove to net to put a backhander past Jeremy Swayman on his own rebound. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Kraken took the lead at 17:35 of the second period.

Brandon Carlo lost an edge at the blue line to create a 3-on-1 rush through the neutral zone and into the Bruins defensive zone. Give and go passing found Eeli Tolvanen getting a pass back from Beniers to roof a shot past Swayman’s glove. 2-1 Kraken.

Third period:

The Kraken extended their lead at 8:36 of the third period.

Alex Wennberg sent a forwarding pass to Beniers who carried the puck into the offensive zone and released a wrist shot from the high slot, top-shelf over Swayman’s blocker. 3-1 Kraken.

D A W G.



The Kraken sealed the win with an empty-net goal by Jared McCann at 19:41 of the third period. Final score: 4-1 Kraken.

Game notes