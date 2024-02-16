Recap: Bruins can’t find results in 4-1 loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins collected their third consecutive loss, falling 4-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at TD Garden.
“We’re not getting the results right now,” Jim Montgomery said postgame.
Seattle’s Massachusetts natives carried their team to the win as Matty Beniers had a three-point night and Joey Daccord made 36 saves.
Despite numerous scoring chances and good looks on the power play, the Bruins weren’t able to finish those chances out front and allowed odd-man rushes to beat them during the game.
Here are the game’s highlights:
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:54 of the first period.
David Pastrnak picked up the rebound from Pavel Zacha long shot for a quick snap shot past Daccord out front. 1-0 Bruins.
Pasta on the putback pic.twitter.com/yx7I1voKMJ— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 16, 2024
The Kraken answered back at 9:11 of the first period on the power play.
Jordan Eberle drove to net to put a backhander past Jeremy Swayman on his own rebound. 1-1 game.
nice little backhander from Ebs to get this one past swayman pic.twitter.com/JWrZxaxByO— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 16, 2024
Second period:
The Kraken took the lead at 17:35 of the second period.
Brandon Carlo lost an edge at the blue line to create a 3-on-1 rush through the neutral zone and into the Bruins defensive zone. Give and go passing found Eeli Tolvanen getting a pass back from Beniers to roof a shot past Swayman’s glove. 2-1 Kraken.
Third period:
The Kraken extended their lead at 8:36 of the third period.
Alex Wennberg sent a forwarding pass to Beniers who carried the puck into the offensive zone and released a wrist shot from the high slot, top-shelf over Swayman’s blocker. 3-1 Kraken.
D A W G.— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 16, 2024
the hometown kid is heating up with a THREE point night pic.twitter.com/PWc3PTUcli
The Kraken sealed the win with an empty-net goal by Jared McCann at 19:41 of the third period. Final score: 4-1 Kraken.
Game notes
- Despite the score, the Bruins didn’t play bad which is the frustrating part. They had plenty of shot on net — granted not all of them were high quality, but still a lot of pucks to the net. It didn’t help hometown guy Daccord made the crucial saves when he needed to and had a great night overall.
- “It’s easier to stay positive when playing the right way,” Montgomery said about the loss. He added he’s happy with many aspects of his team’s game, but they aren’t getting the results they want. He did feel, though, that the Bruins aren’t consistently winning odd-man rushes and it’s something they need to improve on.
- The power play yet again came up short and is now 0 for 15 in the last 15 power plays. Again, the power play had some chances. They just need to score to end the rut.
- SCOC asked Montgomery if he felt the power play was getting closer to where it should be, but still not getting the results needed. Monty said, “I think the first power play, we had all kinds of opportunities. The second one too we had a lot good looks. Again it was kind of like a microcosm of our five on five play. We couldn’t finish.”
- The Bruins had 37 shots on net, and opened the game with 16 shots to the Kraken’s eight for the first period.
- SCOC also asked Pastrnak, who hit goal No. 34 in the game, if it was frustrating getting chances and just not seeing the finish. Pastrnak said, “It was a little bit, especially now we have a long home stretch and we want to make the most of it. The games start coming quick behind and we haven’t got as many wins as we want so we definitely have a lot of work to do ahead of us, but yeah obviously any time you get chances and opportunities to score it’s always positive. There’s going to be nights where goalies make big saves too.”
- The Bruins return to action on Saturday, Feb. 17 for a 12:30 p.m. matinee with the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.
Loading comments...