Preview: Bruins set for matinee showdown against Kings

Just the facts
When: Today, 12:30 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
26-16-10, 60PTS, 4th in Pacific Division
Adrian Kempe: 17G-28A-45PTS; Anze Kopitar: 16G-27A-43PTS; Kevin Fiala: 13G-30A-43PTS
Cam Talbot: 14-13-5, 2.63 GAA, .909 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings this afternoon for yet another Western Conference meeting this homestand.
- The matinee will close out their season series. The B’s saw the Kings back on Oct. 21, beating them 4-2. In that game, both David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand picked up three points. Marchand had two goals and one assist while Pastrnak had one goal and two assists. Morgan Geekie netted the other goal.
- The Kings are 2-1-0 in their last three games which saw a shutout win, a shutout loss and most recently - a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. For LA, Quinton Byfield has registered points in six of his last seven games.
- Vicktor Arvidsson is back for the Kings. He returned to the lineup on Thursday for his first game all season after undergoing back surgery.
- The Bruins’ power play is STILL looking to break through, now 0 for 15. Will today be the day?
- This homestand hasn’t been the kindest to the Bruins. Through five games so far, the Bruins are 1-3-1. During this stretch, they’ve been outscored 13 to 8. The effort felt there on Thursday, there just wasn’t enough finish. The Kings are playing some good hockey so it will be another challenge for them today to build on that effort which was missing in previous games.
- This will also be the fifth game during that stretch against a Pacific Division team. The B’s are 1-2-1 against those teams during the homestand.
- With his goal on Thursday, Pastrnak is inching closer to 700 points. He has 695 right now. The goal was his first since the All-Star break as well.
- It’s an early one today on national TV. Good news is though it’s the first game of the day on the channel so the broadcast won’t be delayed.
- See ya soon!
