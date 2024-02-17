Women’s Preview: Get right game

Just the facts
When: Today, 4:00 PM
Where: Tsongas Arena, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Know your enemy
- Alex Carpenter, Ella Shelton, Abby Roque: Carpenter has been on fire this season with 11 points, while Mueller has been doing well but right now Carpenter has her edged in points per game. Shelton has been the best scoring defender in the league with 9, though Boston’s Keller trying to keep pace. Abby Roque is a strong pretense that makes things happen on the ice and is behind only Lee Stecklien in PIM with 10.
- Corinne Schroeder, Abigail Levy, Lindsay Post: Schroeder seems to have taken the net as her own with Levy only getting three stats from nine, with no victories an only one point in an OT loss to Minnesota
Game notes
- Boston has only taken three points from their last three games.
- After making the blockbuster trade before their last game they were able to integrate Susanna Tapani into the roster for the game but Abby Cook was a scratch. We should be able to see both players in the Green and White.
- New York has only played three games since they were last in Boston in which they have taken three points from two OT games.
- Last time out New York chased Emma Söderberg after little more than a single period, one of if not the fastest non injury goalie pull in league history. Aerin Frankel came in relief and gave Boston a chance but the offense never got a groove.
- Frankel was missing last game as a scratch but with Söderberg’s struggles you would think this is either a Frankel game if she is available or Cami Kronish would be making her debut.
- This game is the second of a four game set in eight days for Boston, after today the team will host Ottawa for a pair.
