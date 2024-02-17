Recap: Bruins edged out by Kings, 5-4, in OT

The Boston Bruins fell 5-4 to the LA Kings in overtime this afternoon as they couldn’t close out the game, allowing a late third-period goal on the penalty kill which forced extra minutes and the Kings’ eventual win.

“You’ve got to close out a game,” Montgomery said. “You’re up twice in the third period. We don’t close it out. And in the overtime, our power play has to put it away.”

The Bruins have now dropped four in a row.

Despite two goals from James van Riemsdyk — and a power-play goal — the Bruins lacked game management at the end.

The Kings came back to tie the game three different times, and like Montgomery said, twice in the third period alone.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Bruins open the scoring at 8:03 of the first period.

Trent Frederic put an in-close wrist shot on net. James van Riemsdyk found his rebound, collected the puck and lifted a shot top-shelf with David Rittich still on the ice. 1-0 Bruins.

JVR gets it going. pic.twitter.com/OS2zPItVhY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 17, 2024

The Bruins had a David Pastrnak goal 27 seconds later called back for goaltender interference.

The Kings tied the game at 11:02 of the first period.

Matt Roy threw a backhander on net from a hard angle that bounced off Ullmark and in. 1-1 tie game.

Chaos but we've got a tie game! pic.twitter.com/qEUFet0AQz — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2024

The Bruins took the lead at 14:45 of the first period on the power play.

Seven seconds into their man-advantage, van Riemsdyk picked up Charlie McAvoy’s rebound and put a backhander past Rittich from the top of the paint. 2-1 Bruins.

No look, no problem pic.twitter.com/kHP8BdSDr7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 17, 2024

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 13:04 of the second period.

From behind the goal, Jesper Boqvist sent a pass out front which at the top of the paint found the stick of Anthony Richard where he threw a wrist shot into the back of the net. 3-1 Bruins.

The Kings cut into their deficit at 16:31 of the second period.

Vladislav Gavrikov sent a long wrist shot from the point on net which traveled past Ullmark’s blocker. 3-2 game.

Long distance call from Gavy pic.twitter.com/tHUyUo3qet — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2024

Third period:

The Kings tied the game at 5:51 of the third period.

Alex Laferriere stuffed home the puck in the paint after Pierre-Luc Dubois got the puck to the net. 3-3 tie game.

The Harvard Kid in his return to Boston pic.twitter.com/w8VzIuueOc — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2024

The Bruins regained the lead at 7:11 of the third period.

Trent Frederic followed up on Morgan Geekie’s shot to pot in the rebound out front. 4-3 Bruins.

A GOOD 'OLE GORDIE HOWE pic.twitter.com/UVp2ge2anN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 17, 2024

The Kings evened the game yet again at 18:25 of the third period.

Drew Doughty sent a wrist shot on net from the blue line which Anze Kopitar tipped-in out front. 4-4 tie game.

THE CAPTAIN TIES IT RIGHT UP!!! pic.twitter.com/BlWQjQcBiL — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2024

Overtime:

The Kings won the game at 4:33 of overtime.

Fresh out of the box, Brandt Clarke found himself on a breakaway to beat Ullmark low past his left skate. Final score: 5-4 Kings.

BRANDT CLARKE. OUT OF THE BOX. ON THE BREAKAWAY. FIRST NHL GOAL.



KINGS WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4f5YoYaT0 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2024

Game notes: