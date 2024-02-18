Women’s Recap: Free falling, Boston clipped by New York 2-1 in overtime.

Not much more to say about Boston’s in ability to string together a full 60 minute of regulation play at this point. Once again their offense, which on paper is terrifying, went cold. This time a last minute extra attacker goal from Megan Keller salvaged a point in what has been a horrific home stand.
Game Notes
- This was game four of a six game home stretch for Boston, They have gained only four points so far, an OT win and two OT losses, plus a regulation shutout by Toronto.
- Trading any your second round pick so quickly is a damning admission about screwing up, either on the selection of the defending Patty Kay winner or on how you were working with her. Either way Susanna Tapani and Abby Cook have arrived in Boston and have both played well in the green and white.
- Speaking of disappointments one of the biggest marquee signings before the season was Boston getting all time IIHF goal leader Hilary Knight. So far it has been a disappointment as Knight has tallied only two points, both came in the OT win against Minnesota to start the homestand, though her assist is questionably attributed, in the nine games Boston has played.
- Credit where credit is due to former Pride goalie Corinne Schroeder as she almost shutout Boston while facing 35 shots including some very high danger opportunities.
- Aerin Frankel returned to the net after taking an extra game off after her USA Hockey duty in the Rivalry series and while she might not have been 100% played well enough to earn a win if the offense had been able to score. Keeping league leader Alex Carpenter off the sheet until OT is an impressive as she has scored in all but two contests this season.
- As discussed last game Sophie Shirley was injured and placed on IR, Boston added Samantha Isbell to the roster to take her spot.
- Boston will return to the ice Monday for their first ever meeting with Ottawa, a rescheduled contest due to travel issues earlier in the season
Loading comments...