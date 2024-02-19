Preview: Bruins look to end homestand on positive note against Stars

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Defending Big D
Know your enemy
- 34-14-7, 75PTS, 1st in Central Division
- Matt Duchene: 22G-33A-55PTS; Jason Robertson: 18G-37A-55PTS; Roope Hintz: 23G-26A-49PTS
- Jake Oettinger: 20-9-3, 2.93 GAA, .904 save percentage; Scott Wedgewood: 13-5-4, 3.03 GAA, .897 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins’ seven game homestand will come to a close today against the Dallas Stars with a chance to redeem themselves in what’s been a less than thrilling home run.
- The Bruins have only won once and are 1-3-2 this homestand. They are on a four-game losing streak and will have to be on their game to face one of the best teams in the league this afternoon.
- There will be a special pregame ceremony for Brad Marchand who played in his 1,000th game last Tuesday.
- This will wrap up their season series. The Bruins took the first game, a 3-2 win, on Nov. 6. But two who scored with the B’s — Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei — aren’t with the team right now.
- The Stars are 4-1-1 in their last six games, coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Today’s game starts a four-game road trip for Dallas.
- For Dallas, Duchene has nine points in five games with four goals and five assists while Mason Marchment has six assists in that time. It’s not surprise they have some guys who’ve ranked up some points as of late, with one win netting nine goals.
- Injury update: Jakub Lauko did not practice yesterday due to an upper-body injury. Jim Montgomery said they’ll know his status today.
- There were definitely some different looks and line combos at yesterday’s practice. Danton Heinen was on the wing with Charlie Coyle and Marchand while Jake DeBrusk slid down with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic made up the third line. Anthony Richard, Jesper Boqvist and Oskar Steen rounded out the bottom forwards.
- The B’s will look to tighten up their third period game, as they’ve had a hard time closing out games like Saturday’s disappointing loss after the Kings tied things up twice during the period.
- The power play is trending in the right direction, but again, it’s more capitalizing on them to maintain or cushion a lead than what we saw Saturday.
- But it’s a new day, new game right?
- We’ll see ya soon!
