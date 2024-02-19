Recap: Bruins battle back to beat Stars, 4-3, in a shootout

The Boston Bruins rallied to close out their homestand with a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Monday at the TD Garden.

“Results are funny sometimes,” Jim Montgomery said, “I think we deserved a better fate the last three games and kind of got lucky tonight.”

The Bruins were outshot through the second period, despite a tie score heading into the final frame. A 2-on-1 rush gave the Stars the go-ahead midway through the third before David Pastrnak forced overtime with a late, tying goal.

It took nine rounds in the shootout to get the job done. Marchand scored the lone goal in the first three rounds before Charlie McAvoy ended it with his shot and Jeremy Swayman made the final save.

The team’s fourth line accounted for two of the tallies, with Justin Brazeau getting his first career goal in his NHL debut — on a day no less they announced a two-year, two-way contract for the forward.

Swayman also made 43 saves in the win, with crucial saves during regulation and only stopping all but one of the nine shots in the shootout.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period.

Anthony Richard found Jesper Boqvist crashing the net, catching the puck on his backhand before switching at the top of the paint to put a shot low past Jake Oettinger. 1-0 Bruins.

The Stars tied the game at 11:14 of the first period.

Jeremy Swayman got screened by Wyatt Johnston who tipped in Thomas Harley’s shot. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Stars took the lead at 1:04 of the second period.

After Roope Hintz won the face-off, Suter threw a wrist shot on net with traffic out front which traveled past Swayman’s glove. 2-1 Stars.

Right off the faceoff! pic.twitter.com/0zunBSBspA — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 19, 2024

The Bruins tied the game moments later at 1:32 of the second period.

Boqvist sent a pass out front which Justin Brazeau skating to the top of the paint, picked up and slid past Oettinger for his first NHL goal in his first NHL game. 2-2 game.

Third period:

The Stars took the lead at 10:44 of the third period.

Esa Lindell skated down ice on an eventual 2-on-1 rush in the offensive zone where from the top of the right-wing circle, he threw a wrist shot at Swayman which beat his blocker. 3-2 Stars.

A STUNNER FROM OUR SMILEY GUY! BANG! pic.twitter.com/nIgEpmpkkX — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 19, 2024

The Bruins tied it up with a late goal at 18:15 of the third period.

Charlie McAvoy slid a pass to David Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Oettinger’s blocker. 3-3 tie game.

TORTELLINI TO TIE IT UP pic.twitter.com/81rpkEL1yK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2024

Overtime:

No goals

Shootout:

Marchand and Robertson scored in the first three rounds before Charlie McAvoy netted a ninth-round goal while Jeremy Swayman also stood on his head. Swayman stopped the final shot against Steel as the puck inched toward the goal line but never crossed. Final score: 4-3 Bruins.

7️⃣3️⃣ setting it up for Sway. pic.twitter.com/O1dLKX1ls4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2024

SWAY SHUTTIN' IT DOWN ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P6Tglum1yG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2024

Game notes:

It wasn’t a pretty homestand, but the Bruins found a way to rally at the end and close out this stretch with a win. The Bruins went 2-3-2 on the homestand.

Swayman had a standout night. He faced 46 shots. Two of the goals scored against him where deflections with either traffic or a screen out front. That’s not to mention his performance in overtime and standing on his head during the shootout. Jim Montgomery said postgame, “He just keeps fighting,” and doesn’t let the score deter him.

On a night celebrating Brad Marchand hitting 1,000 career games, Justin Brazeau played in his first. And it was a big one from him not only registering his first goal, but nearly scoring his second.

The fourth line of Brazeau, Jesper Boqvist, Anthony Richard to start, and then Trent Frederic for most of the game, played a consistent, and impactful game, shifting momentum to the Bruins by generating offense when they were out there. Montgomery said the line played to the Bruins’ identity. The line combined for 10 shots. Brazeau ended the night with five shots.

SCOC asked Brazeau if, at least for him, there was a comfortability in his first game being on a line with Boqvist who he’s played in Providence with this season. Brazeau said: “It was nice to play with him and obviously Richard to start. Playing down there in Prov with them, it’s a big help coming into a locker room like this and feeling comfortable so it was nice.”

And as Marchand was honored throughout the night, it’s fitting he set up Pastrnak’s goal. Marchand also dropped the gloves, giving some energy to the Bruins to end the first period and carrying into the second. He also sent this rocket past Oettinger during the shootout

Let's not forget this one from The Cap ©️ pic.twitter.com/EOZFdzQHYi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2024