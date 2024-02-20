Affiliate Report: A shutout for Providence, while Maine narrowly avoids home sweep

The playoff push for both Boston Bruins’ affiliates is in full swing, but with both teams headed in different directions. Providence, despite a revolving door of call-ups to Boston due to injuries, has continued to be one of the league’s elite teams with the third best record in the AHL. Maine, despite being just three points out of a playoff spot, has yet to find any sort of consistency that could help the Mariners mount a run to the postseason.

Over the weekend, Providence split two games against opponents from neighboring Connecticut. A 3-2 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at home on Friday was followed by a 3-0 shutout win over the Hartford Wolfpack (New York Rangers) on Sunday.

Maine welcomed the second-place Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets) to Portland for a three-game series in as many days. The Admirals took the first two games, 5-4 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday, before the Mariners notched a victory in the finale, 3-2.

Providence Bruins

30-15-5, 65 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division

In each of the past two seasons, Providence has put together a strong campaign up until March, but has yet to find the endurance to carry that run through to the postseason. This weekend was a teaching moment for just how narrow the margins can be in tight games down the stretch.

Hosting last-place Bridgeport on Friday, Providence dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 result. Down 2-0 entering the third period, Providence sprung to life with goals from Marc McLaughlin and Justin Brazeau to tie the game. With 35 seconds left, however, Cole Bardreau put Bridgeport back in front to claim a regulation victory for the league’s cellar-dwellers.

On Sunday, Providence made sure to avoid a repeat of Friday’s mishap with a 3-0 win over Hartford. After a scoreless first period, Providence struck twice in the middle stanza with goals from Patrick Brown and Trevor Kuntar. In the third, Fabian Lysell, who assisted the opening marker, notched his 14th goal and 40th point of the campaign. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 24 shots he faced to improve to 15-6-0 on the season with his fourth shutout.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Fabian Lysell — The 21-year-old just played his 100th AHL game and has 77 points, including a new career high with 40 this season. Stick taps go to Ian Mitchell (2a), DiPietro, and Brazeau (more on him below).

ROSTER MOVES

Called up to Boston — Anthony Richard.

Justin Brazeau, who has risen through the ranks from ECHL to now top contributor on an AHL roster, has signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston after previously being signed to an AHL deal.

UP NEXT: A bit of a strange weekend schedule for Providence. The North Division-leading Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) will pay a visit to The AMP with games on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. In between, Providence takes a short trip to face the Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) on Saturday night a 7:05 p.m.

Maine Mariners

20-22-5, 45 points, 5th in North Division

Just when it seems the Mariners can be competitive, a catastrophic stretch of play can derail an entire game or weekend. This weekend was yet another microcosm of a disappointing season for the ECHL affiliate.

Hosting Norfolk for three games, Maine dropped the opening contest on Friday, 5-4, despite taking an early 2-0 lead. The Admirals scored four straight goals and led twice by a pair, 4-2, and 5-3, before Alex Kile struck late for his second goal of the day to setup a dramatic finish. But Maine couldn’t notch an equalizer in the final two minutes with the goalie pulled.

On Saturday, Maine again scored the opening two goals before an onslaught from the visitors led to a 4-2 defeat. Curtis Hall and Zach Malatesta put the Mariners in front midway through the second period, but Norfolk rallied, tying the game early in the third before scoring twice in the final five minutes to steal the win.

The third time was the charm on Sunday in a 3-2 victory. Ethan Ritchie and Wyllum Deveaux scored in the first five minutes for Maine, who again blew a two goal lead. After Norfolk tied the contest on the power play midway through the final frame, Deveaux struck for a second time late to put the Mariners back in front. Shane Starrett recorded 30 saves in net for the win.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alex Kile — After returning from loan last week, Kile tallied two goals and an assist over the weekend to earn the honors. Stick taps go to Deveaux (2g) and Starrett.

ROSTER MOVES

Signed — Fedor Gordeev.

Fedor Gordeev. Released — Jeff Solow.

UP NEXT: Maine hits the road for a four-game swing through the Midwest. On Wednesday, Maine heads to Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Wings (Vancouver Canucks) at 7:00 p.m. Then, it’s off to Ohio for two games against the Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings) on Friday and Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on both nights. On Sunday, Maine closes the road trip at the Cincinnati Cyclones (New York Rangers) with a 3:05 p.m. contest.