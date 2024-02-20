Morning Skate: Wishful

Welcome to Tuesday, folks!

If you’re in the United States, you’re probably coming off of a long weekend due to the Presidents’ Day/Washington’s Birthday holiday, so...get back out there.

The Bruins’ long, arduous Homestand of Doom ended on a positive note with yesterday’s big 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Now? The Bruins are headed out west, which gives me an excuse to post Go West:

Never pass up a chance to post Go West.

With yesterday’s win, the Bruins actually leapfrogged Florida back into first place in the Atlantic, which surprised me — Florida is 9-1-0 in their last ten, so I just assumed they had a cushion of a few points by now.

One other random thought looking at the standings: the Bruins are tied for the second-most “loser points” in the NHL, losing 11 games in either OT or a shootout.

(Seattle also has 11, while the New York Islanders have 14 — including that painful Stadium Series loss to the New York Rangers this weekend.)

Looking ahead, the B’s have a nice little “test your mettle” stretch coming up.

The Western Canada swing (with bonus Seattle!) is always tough. After that, they come home to face Vegas and then play three of their next four games against Edmonton and Toronto.

What's on tap for today?