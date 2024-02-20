Women’s Recap: Streaking Boston falls 4-2 to Ottawa for fourth straight loss.

It is looking more and more like something his going to have to change in the Boston locker room. Despite another major line shuffle Boston was unable to be competitive for the full game. Defensive breakdowns marred yet another performance as the team that traded away their highest drafted defender can not pull it together.
Game Notes
- This was game five of the six game home stand. It started off with a win and then an OT loss and has not gotten any better. Best case scenario is a regulation win on Wednesday which would give them 7 of a possible 18 points. Entering the stretch they had a chance to commandingly put themselves in first place with games in hand, now they are trying to get out of the cellar.
- As mentioned the defense is in disarray. The first goal allowed was a 2 on 2 where both defenders went to the trailing skater, they were then beat by the trailing skater so badly she had an easy tap in from the crossing pass.
- The traded players are both showing good promise Tapani did not score but has been a very solid on ice presence for Boston, and Abby Cook posted her second goal of the season to tie the game at two giving Boston a chance.
- Another solid performance from Aerin Frankel goes for a loss. This was the first time she had given up three goals since the opener.
- Coach Kessel shuffled lines in a major way again but this did not work out as hoped. It will be interesting to see what she puts out for the final game of this homestand.
- Boston will return to the ice Wednesday for a second meeting with Ottawa in a must win game to wrap up this long stretch of home games.
