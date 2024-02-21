Preview: Bruins kick off their road trip with a visit to Edmonton

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10 PM
Where: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 33-18-1, 67PTS, 3rd in the Pacific Division
- Connor McDavid: 21G-62A-83PTS; Leon Draisaitl: 27G-41A-68PTS; Evan Bouchard: 14G-39A-53PTS; Zach Hyman: 33G-18A-51PTS
- Stuart Skinner: 25-12-1, 2.57 GAA, .906 save percentage
Game notes
- The road trip begins! The Bruins will face the Oilers and Calgary Flames on back-to-back nights, followed by a stop in Vancouver on Saturday night.
- The B’s last played in Edmonton about a year ago, beating the Oilers 3-2 back on Feb. 27. They hosted Edmonton at TD Garden a couple of weeks later and lost 3-2.
- The schedule was a bit different last year, but the Bruins swept this road trip in 2023. That was in the midst of a ten-game winning streak.
- Speaking of winning streaks, the Oilers recently won 16 games in a row, capturing nearly half of their season’s wins in that span. They’re 4-2-0 in their six games since that streak ended, but are also riding an eight-game home winning streak.
- The Bruins haven’t offered much of an update on the status of Hampus Lindholm, who left Monday’s game in the third period. They recalled Mason Lohrei on Tuesday, so that doesn’t bode well for Lindholm’s availability.
- Corey Perry, who signed with Edmonton in late January after being cast out of Chicago, has 2G-2A-4PTS totals in eight games with the Oilers.
- In case you missed it above, this game is a TNT/MAX broadcast.
See ya tonight!
