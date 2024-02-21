Women’s Preview: Last chances

Just the facts
When: Today, 7:00 PM
Where: Tsongas Arena, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Game notes
- Boston is having a disastrous homestand only winning one game and only getting to OT in two more with two regulation losses to date.
- Coach Kessel has been throwing the lines into a blender but nothing is working. You have to wonder what she will be cooking up for tonight and will it be the mix that finally works.
- Ottawa was pretty dominant the other night with Boston having some major defensive breakdowns. While Boston was in it the whole game it felt like Boston was not threatening for a regulation win.
- Frankel has been solid in net for Boston, there are a few goals she wants back and she hasn’t stolen a game like she has in the past but the defense has not supported her and the offense is the worst in the league to date. She has gotten the last two starts so it might be time to see Emma Soderberg start tonight but you have to imagine it would be a short leash.
- This is the end of the home stretch as Boston will head to Minnesota for the first time on Sunday.
