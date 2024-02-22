Preview: Bruins continue their Alberta swing with a trip to Calgary

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 9 PM

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know your enemy

26-25-5, 57PTS, 6th in the Pacific Division

Nazem Kadri: 19G-29A-48PTS; Blake Coleman: 22G-22A-44PTS; Yegor Sharangovich: 20G-17A-37PTS

Jacob Markstrom: 18-15-2, 2.60 GAA, .913 save percentage

Game notes

Fresh off of a game last night in Edmonton, the Bruins travel approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) south to renew acquaintances with the Calgary Flames.

These two teams last played a little more than two weeks ago in the Bruins’ first game after the All-Star Break. That game was a dud for the B’s, ending in a 4-1 win for Calgary.

The Flames last played on Monday, a 6-3 home win over the Winnipeg Jets. Prior to that, they lost 5-0 to Detroit on home ice on Saturday.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s frustrating journey with the Flames has continued this year. Huberdeau, six times a 20+ goal scorer with Florida (and once recording 115 points in a season), has just nine goals and 25 assists this season.

Nazem Kadri, a guy who rarely turned down an opportunity to get himself suspended in a playoff series against the Bruins, has been great for the Flames this year. He has three goals and five points in his last five games.

Former Bruin Dan Vladar is still plying his trade in Calgary. He’s 7-7-2 with a 3.22 GAA and .888 save percentage on the season.

Note: I put this preview together during the first period of last night’s game in Edmonton, hence the lack of much insight on the Bruins for tonight’s game. You are reading this in the future. You are a time traveler.

See ya tonight!