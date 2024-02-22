Women’s Recap: Boston salvages last game at home, beats Ottawa 3-1

This was the game Boston has been lookin for for quite awhile. Frankel shut down Ottawa, and Knight finally had a take charge goal that she is known for. Still room for improvement but after a four game losing streak you take what you can get.
Game Notes
- The regulation win salvaged a few more points for this stretch of home games, bringing the average to at least more than a point a game. The regulation win was the first since they defeated Ottawa win Ottawa, their first home regulation win and only the third regulation win all season.
- The defense is still not playing like an elite squads one would expect with the density of talent but they worked well enough with Frankel last night to hold Ottawa to only one goal and gave Ottawa their first multiple goal loss of the season.
- The winning goal was scored by Tapani making her acquisition finally bear some major fruit. She is expected to keep up this form for Boston.
- This was Frank's third consecutive start. She matched her save total from Monday’s game with 29 but set her best scoring standard in any of her starts this year only allowing one goal.
- Coach Kessel continues to do major line shuffling though maybe she has found her mark.
- Boston heads back on the road as they make their first trip to Minneapolis on Sunday.
