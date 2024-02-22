Recap: Bruins get burned by Flames in overtime, 3-2

Coming off a thrilling overtime victory last night, the Bruins head into Calgary looking to keep up momentum. Will the back-to-back get the best of them or will they prevail despite tired legs? Let’s find out:
First Period
It certainly didn’t start well for the Black and Gold. An extremely sluggish first period where the Flames break the dam with Oliver Kylington’s wrist shot from the top of the circle. 1-0, Flames.
Luck happened to find the Bruins before the end of the period, though! Jacob Markstrom comes out to play the puck away from Brad Marchand, but passes it right to Charlie Coyle. The mayor of Weymouth makes no mistake potting this one, it’s 1-1!
And that luck ended quickly. Martin Pospisil pots one less than a minute after that, 2-1 Calgary into the intermission.
Second Period
Well the Bruins certainly woke up. Multiple power plays (where they were actually threatening!) and great chances, but no dice on any scoring.
Third Period
The man, the myth, the mayor does it again! Coyle gets a step behind both Flames defenseman, makes a forehand-backhand deke and puts it past Markstrom, we’re tied back up at 2-2!
Overtime
Mason Lohrei hits the post, multiple odd-man rushes for both sides, and it’s a Bruins chance with Pastrnak and McAvoy that leaves Marchand to play defense on a 3-on-1 for Calgary. Nazem Kadri wins it, 3-2 Flames.
Game Notes
- Charlie Coyle hadn’t scored in eight games prior to tonight, good to get off the schneid.
- With two goals, Coyle hits the 20 goal mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season. That year, he had 21 goals in general, which is also his career high. Close to a milestone!
- After being outshot 16-10 in the first, the Bruins outshot the Flames 23-13 cumulatively over the last two periods and overtime. They just needed to shake off the jelly legs and they were right back in this game.
- Charlie McAvoy continues to eat minutes with 26:48 TOI tonight, but who was right behind him? Mason Lohrei with 21:29! Clearly being trusted with big minutes, and being a +1 with two shots, a crossbar in overtime and other good looks? He continues to mature in Providence it seems, and that hopefully reaps dividends for the big club in Boston.
- Can I gripe about the “slashing” call on David Pastrnak late in the second period? Just a brutal call from the referees there.
- I’m really conflicted about this. After the first period, I would have been THRILLED for a single point. After the way they woke up after that? Hard not to be disappointed. I know people will rip Pastrnak for not trying to hit McAvoy on that rush in overtime, but Markstrom was presenting his five-hole for a shot, so I can’t blame him for taking it. Better than missing it wide or losing possession somehow.
- The Bruins are back Saturday at 7pm Eastern (somehow on the West Coast?) to take on the Vancouver Canucks.
