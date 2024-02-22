Recap: Bruins get burned by Flames in overtime, 3-2

Coming off a thrilling overtime victory last night, the Bruins head into Calgary looking to keep up momentum. Will the back-to-back get the best of them or will they prevail despite tired legs? Let’s find out:

First Period

It certainly didn’t start well for the Black and Gold. An extremely sluggish first period where the Flames break the dam with Oliver Kylington’s wrist shot from the top of the circle. 1-0, Flames.

Luck happened to find the Bruins before the end of the period, though! Jacob Markstrom comes out to play the puck away from Brad Marchand, but passes it right to Charlie Coyle. The mayor of Weymouth makes no mistake potting this one, it’s 1-1!

And that luck ended quickly. Martin Pospisil pots one less than a minute after that, 2-1 Calgary into the intermission.

Second Period

Well the Bruins certainly woke up. Multiple power plays (where they were actually threatening!) and great chances, but no dice on any scoring.

Third Period

The man, the myth, the mayor does it again! Coyle gets a step behind both Flames defenseman, makes a forehand-backhand deke and puts it past Markstrom, we’re tied back up at 2-2!

Overtime

Mason Lohrei hits the post, multiple odd-man rushes for both sides, and it’s a Bruins chance with Pastrnak and McAvoy that leaves Marchand to play defense on a 3-on-1 for Calgary. Nazem Kadri wins it, 3-2 Flames.

Game Notes