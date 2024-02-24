Preview: One more in Canada as the Bruins visit Vancouver

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 37-16-6, 80PTS, 1st in the Pacific Division
- J.T. Miller: 29G-47A-76PTS; Elias Pettersson: 29G-44A-73PTS; Quinn Hughes: 12G-57A-69PTS
- Thatcher Demko: 30-12-1, 2.48 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- One more stop on the Canadian portion of this road trip, as the Bruins visit Vancouver, where nothing of note has ever happened following a Bruins-Canucks game.
- You’re reading that correctly up above — this is, in fact, a 7 PM game (Eastern) West Coast game. Thank you, schedulers.
- Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Ian Mitchell didn’t travel with the team to Vancouver. This should signal good things about the availability of Matt Grzelcyk, who missed the Calgary game after leaving the Edmonton game with a left leg injury.
- The Canucks and Bruins are still tangled atop the NHL standings, each with 80 points. However, it’s been tough sledding for Vancouver of late: the Canucks have lost four games in a row, including a chaotic 10-7 loss to Minnesota on Monday.
- Arshdeep Bains had a cool milestone for the Canucks last week, becoming the fourth Punjabi player in NHL history.
- Charlie McAvoy has been hot for the Bruins, with a goal and five assists in his last five games, while J.T. Miller has six goals and an assist in Vancouver’s last five.
- These two teams met 16 days ago at TD Garden, with the Bruins skating away with a 4-0 win in a game that featured plenty of friendly bounces. Let’s hope that continues tonight!
- While Vancouver has the NHL’s seventh-best GA/G figure (2.75), they’ve allowed a whopping 22 goals in their last four games.
See ya (at a civilized, reasonable hour) tonight!
