Women’s Preview: Domestic flight

Just the facts
When: Today, 4:00 PM
Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Game notes
- The trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes marks the first time Boston will be on the road inside the US and starts a three game road stretch.
- Boston has only played three games on the road, taking 8 of 9 available points, they were taken to OT by Montreal.
- The last two games against Ottawa seems to have found some line combinations that work for Boston, we will see if they stick around for this afternoon.
- This will be the first meeting of these teams since the trade, will be interesting to see if there is any animosity from any of the traded players.
- These two teams have split their meetings in Lowell, with Minnesota winning the opener in regulation, with some questionable review procedures, and Boston winning the rematch in OT. The teams will meet in Minnesota two more times this season.
- Three starts in a row for Frankel almost certainly means Soderberg will get the nod today unless Coach Kessel has fully given Frankel the net.
MINNESOTA:
Coyne Schofield | Pannek | Boreen
Křížová | Cava | Zumwinkle
Butorac | DeGeorge | Kunin
Bryant | Fleming | Kremer
Stecklein | Jaques
Channell | Buchbinder
Greco | Flaherty
Hensley | Rooney
Scratches: Bench, Brodt, Heise, Leveille, Schepers
BOSTON:
Gabel | Müller | Knight
Rattray | Tapani | Schafzahl
Girard | Brandt | Darkangelo
Isbell | Marvin | Pelkey
Keller | Fratkin
Brown | Morin
Healey | DiGirolamo
Cook
Frankel | Söderberg
Scratches: Kronish, Shirley, Wenczkowski
