 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Women’s Preview: Domestic flight

First time playing an American team on the road. So far Boston has been good on the road, will that continue today?

By Nathan Vaughan
/ new
PWHL Boston... Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Today, 4:00 PM

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)

Game notes

  • The trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes marks the first time Boston will be on the road inside the US and starts a three game road stretch.
  • Boston has only played three games on the road, taking 8 of 9 available points, they were taken to OT by Montreal.
  • The last two games against Ottawa seems to have found some line combinations that work for Boston, we will see if they stick around for this afternoon.
  • This will be the first meeting of these teams since the trade, will be interesting to see if there is any animosity from any of the traded players.
  • These two teams have split their meetings in Lowell, with Minnesota winning the opener in regulation, with some questionable review procedures, and Boston winning the rematch in OT. The teams will meet in Minnesota two more times this season.
  • Three starts in a row for Frankel almost certainly means Soderberg will get the nod today unless Coach Kessel has fully given Frankel the net.

MINNESOTA:

Coyne Schofield | Pannek | Boreen

Křížová | Cava | Zumwinkle

Butorac | DeGeorge | Kunin

Bryant | Fleming | Kremer

Stecklein | Jaques

Channell | Buchbinder

Greco | Flaherty

Hensley | Rooney

Scratches: Bench, Brodt, Heise, Leveille, Schepers

BOSTON:

Gabel | Müller | Knight

Rattray | Tapani | Schafzahl

Girard | Brandt | Darkangelo

Isbell | Marvin | Pelkey

Keller | Fratkin

Brown | Morin

Healey | DiGirolamo

Cook

Frankel | Söderberg

Scratches: Kronish, Shirley, Wenczkowski

Loading comments...