Women’s Recap: Holy Frankel! Boston shuts out Minnesota 2-0

Boston will take a regulation anyway they can get it. They will especially take a game where their goalie stands on her head and gets her first shutout of the year. While the offense was mostly stymied by Nicole Hensley, Susanna Tapani was able to set up Theresa Schafzahl. Gigi Marvin added an empty netter to seal the game.
Game Notes
- Winning again in regulation has Boston up to 18 points and fourth in the standings, with a game in hand with first and second place.
- This was a rough game for the defense allowing 41 shots to go on Frankel but they did enough to prevent and easy scoring opportunities and allowed Frankel to do what she had to to preserve the shutout.
- Tapani had the primary assist on the game winner against her former team. Right now she is showing why Boston wanted to obtain her quit clearly.
- Frankel has now started in net for four consecutive games. At this point with how well she has played of late you would think Kessel will ride her until she shows some slippage before giving Soderstrom another go.
- It was a homecoming for two other key producers besides Tapani as Gigi Marvin a local hero was the one who iced the game, while Frankel attended high school in the state at vaunted Shattucks-St. Mary’s
- Boston stays on the road next Saturday as they head up to Montreal.
