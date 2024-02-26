Preview: Bruins look to end road trip on a high note in Seattle

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10 PM
Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Davy Jones’ Locker Room
Know your enemy
- 24-22-11, 59PTS, 6th in the Pacific Division
- Jared McCann: 25G-21A-46PTS; Vince Dunn: 10G-32A-42PTS; Oliver Bjorkstrand: 13G-28A-41PTS
- Joey Daccord: 16-12-10, 2.45 GAA, .919 save percentage
Game notes
- The road trip comes to an end in the Land of Amazon and Starbucks, with the Bruins hoping a win will take some of the sting out of back-to-back overtime losses.
- The Kraken aren’t completely out of the Wild Card picture in the Western Conference, but their playoff hopes are fading a bit. They’re five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second Wild Card spot, but there are three teams between them and Nashville.
- Seattle’s most recent game came against one of those teams in the middle, the Minnesota Wild. The Kraken took a whopping eight penalties in that game.
- Leading scorer Jared McCann has been hot for Seattle, with 4G-5A-9PTS totals in his last five games.
- These two teams played just over a week ago back at TD Garden, a frustrating (from a Bruins perspective) game that ended 4-1 in favor of the Kraken.
- For the Bruins, I’d expect a lineup change or two as Jim Montgomery continues to tinker with his forward lines. I think he should leave that Anthony Richard, Jesper Boqvist, and Justin Brazeau line together, as they looked good in Vancouver.
- As you may know, the Bruins haven’t played a 60-minute game (both in terms of effort and literally) in about 53 years. Seattle is a team used to going beyond regulation, with 11 losses in OT or a shootout this season.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...