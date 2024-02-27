Recap: Bruins skewered in shootout by Kraken, 4-3

How would the Bruins finish off this rough road trip? Snacking on sushi or sleeping with the fishes?

First Period

The Bruins strike first! Kevin Shattenkirk sends David Pastrnak in all alone, who uses his new patented move to toss it past Philipp Grubauer, 1-0 Boston!

Second Period

On the PK, Linus Ullmark tries to make a clear and swats a gift right into Jordan Eberle, easy money. 1-1.

Boston would head into the room with the lead though, with Pavel Zacha feeding Pasta crashing into the slot, it’s a 2-1 lead!

Third Period

Did the Bruins show up to start the third period? Not really! Vince Dunn would capitalize on that, giving the Kraken a 3-2 lead.

Morgan Geekie seemingly gave the Bruins a lead, but a successful Kraken challenge for goaltender interference wiped this off the board.

No goal here for Morgan Geekie due to goaltender interference. pic.twitter.com/srMWDa0wc4 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 27, 2024

And the Kraken certainly took advantage of the momentum swing. Will Borgen hammers one that deflects off of Oliver Bjorkstrand to tickle the twine. 3-2, Seattle.

We though this was David Pastrnak’s goal, but Charlie Coyle deflects this big power play goal in, and the game levels back up, 3-3!

Overtime

Ah damn, here we go again. Both teams had great chances in the extra frame, none much better for the Bruins than Jake DeBrusk having a breakaway through virtually two zones. No dice. A shootout is required.

Grubauer shuts down DeBrusk's OT breakaway#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/vmE7oQwfZh — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 27, 2024

Shootout

Sorry, this was the only goal. Bruins lose.

Kailer Yamamoto is the only scorer in the shootout, winning it for Seattle!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/1wUgVKUwvJ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 27, 2024

Game Notes