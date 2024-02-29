Preview: Bruins look to leap past Golden Knights

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Knights On Ice
Know your enemy
- 33-19-7, 73PTS, 2nd in the Pacific Division
- Mark Stone: 16G-37A-53PTS; Jonathan Marchessault: 32G-19A-51PTS; Jack Eichel: 19G-25A-44PTS
- Logan Thompson: 17-11-5, 2.74 GAA, .907 save percentage; Adin Hill: 15-5-2, 2.26 GAA, .927 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back home tonight to close out February after a four-game road trip out West only to face the Western Conference Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden tonight.
- Before the road trip, the Bruins had faced five Western Conference teams during their seven-game homestand it’s been a lot of Western competition over the last three weeks.
- It will be the final meeting between the two teams who last saw each other on Jan. 11. That meeting? Go figure – a 2-1 overtime loss for the Bruins. It was a scoreless game heading into the third period before Eichel put Vegas ahead. Matt Grzelcyk tied things up minutes later, but Alex Pietreangelo scored the game-winner 46 seconds into OT.
- Overall, February really hasn’t been the kindest to the Bruins, but the month is sneaking one extra game for the cherry on top. The Bruins are 3-3-5 this past month…only one win was a regulation win. Seven of the 11 games have gone to overtime and they lost by three in each of their three regulation losses.
- As Jim Montgomery told media after yesterday’s practice, the Bruins need to figure out how to close out games and they’ve been going over that aspect trying to solve it.
- The Bruins are on a streak which hopefully will end sooner than later– that’s the last six games all going to at least overtime or a shootout. They’ve dropped the last three of those. But out of those six, the Bruins only have two wins.
- WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin reported defensive pairings looked the same from Monday night with Derek Forbort the odd defenseman odd.
- For the Bruins, David Pastrnak has four goals in his last five games while Charlie McAvoy has four assists in that time. For the Golden Knights, Shea Theodore has eight assists in his last five games.
- Vegas is struggling a bit in their last handful of games, going 2-4-1 as of late. They are coming off a 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, after falling three straight games.
- See ya tonight!
