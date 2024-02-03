Public Skate: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

After the fun part, the actual game is here!

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game (mini tournament, really) will take place this afternoon at 3 PM Eastern in Toronto. The U.S. broadcast will be on ABC.

While it wasn’t a milestone-filled night for either David Pastrnak or Jeremy Swayman in Friday’s Skills Competition, both will have another chance to leave their mark on the weekend today.

Pastrnak will be suiting up with Team McDavid, while Swayman will not be allowed sugar, carbs, or anything fun while playing with Team MacKinnon.

Bruins! Lots of guys from other teams! Liiiiiiiiiiiiive!

