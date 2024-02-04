Women’s Preview: Rivalry renewed

Just the facts
When: Today, 3:30 PM
Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Know your enemy
- Marie-Philip Poulin, Maureen Murphy, Jillian Dempsey: We are highlighting the same three folks all making returns to Boston a place each have called home at one point or anther in their careers. Poulin represented BU and continues to break American hearts every chance she gets. Murphy is finding her groove along side Poulin and is earning herself a chance with the US National team. Dempsey will be in a visitor’s locker room for the first time as a pro, and only a handful of times against the other Beanpole schools did she do that even as a collegiate athlete, a number of her former students will likely be in attendance.
- Ann-Renee Desbiens, Elaine Chuli, Marlene Boissonnault: Last time out Desbiens was the starter but that was more then a week ago, meaning we expect her to get the nod especially against the expected Boston starter Frankel.
Game notes
- Boston has held off every Canadian team they have faced so far. Today will be a good test after a long layoff for NHL All Star game festivities.
- Montreal is 3-1 with two OT contests since they hosted Boston last time.
- The previous meeting resulted in a 3-2 OT win for Boston in Montreal, after Boston was able to storm back from a 2-0 deficit.
- Soderberg got the last start and Frankel showed off some skills in Toronto in the 3 on 3 showcase for the NHL All Star Game, we expect a Frankel start today.
- The league has not published lines yet but we will update this article when they do.
BOSTON:
Rattray | Müller | Gabel
Knight | Brandt | Shirley
Schafzahl | Marvin | Wenczkowski
Girard | Darkangelo | Pelkey
Keller | Fratkin
Brown | DiGirolamo
Jaques | Morin
Healey
Frankel
Söderberg
Scratches: Kosta, Kronish
MONTREAL:
Vanišová | Poulin | Murphy
Bettez | David | Stacey
Lefort | Bujold | Marchment
Dubois | Dempsey | Dalton
Keopple | Ambrose
Tabin | Daoust
Lum | Bizal
Laganière
Chuli
Desbiens
Scratches: Boissonnault, Lásková, O’Neill
