Recap: Bruins shut out Canucks, 4-0

The Boston Bruins’ penalty kill and some quick opening minute goals helped propel the team to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Vancouver Canucks at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

Linus Ullmark earned his first shutout of the season with the win, stopping 17 shots. It’s his 7th career shutout.

It was a big bounce back win for the Bruins after Tuesday’s lackluster performance.

“I just cared how tenacious and aggressive we were going to be mentally,” Jim Montgomery said. “I thought our penalty kill led us there.”

Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal just 32 seconds into the game while the Bruins added yet another on the PK later in the period from Danton Heinen to make it a 2-0 game after the first 20 minutes.

The second period started with just as much energy as the Bruins added two more tallies just 15 seconds apart— and in the first 49 seconds of the period.

A tip by Morgan Geekie led the second period off followed by Pavel Zacha beating two Vancouver defensemen to the net and then going top-shelf on Thatcher Demkos.

The Bruins carried momentum into the third period, but played more conservative to hang onto the lead. They continued to hang onto pucks in the offensive zone, but just put less of those pucks on net.

1-1-0 now on the homestand as the Boston Bruins will continue things at the TD Garden on Saturday, Feb. 10 when the Washington Capitals come to town for a 3:30 p.m. puck drop.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring 32 seconds into the first period.

On an aggressive penalty kill, Charlie Coyle picked up the puck along the boards to find Brad Marchand out front. Coyle’s pass initially hit Thatcher Demko’s pads and came out to Marchand who threw a wrist shot past his blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

Shorty King checkin' in pic.twitter.com/6suffOV74u — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2024

The Bruins took a two-goal lead with another shorthanded goal at 15:37 of the second period.

Coyle sprung Heinen threw the neutral zone and into the offensive zone where he beat out the Canuck’s defense down the center lane to put a wrist shot past Demko’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead 34 seconds into the second period.

David Pastrnak broke his stick on a one-timer from the high slot. Morgan Geekie got a piece of it before Teddy Blueger ultimately put the puck into his own net. 3-0 Bruins.

We don't know how or why.



We just know it went in.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ATUZQnKpt2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2024

The Bruins further cushioned their lead seconds later at 49 seconds of the second period.

James van Riemsdyk found Pavel Zacha skating into the slot where he went top-shelf over Demko’s blocker. 4-0 Bruins.

Third period:

No goals

Final score: 4-0 Bruins.

Game notes: